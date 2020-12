Быстрый Поиск и Браузер – легкий и удобный 4.0 Обновить

2020-10-08

Introducing Smart History™ – easy way to look through recently visited websites and search queries.



• History items grouped by days and ordered by time

• Ability to delete a specific item or entire history for a day by using left swipe

• Easy access to the history from the tabs window

• Suggestion of last visited website related to the entered search query

• Voice search button on the main screen

• Improved design and performance



Please support us with 5 stars if you like the app!



Thank you!