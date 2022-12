SkyTube is an alternative, free, open-source YouTube app for Android. It offers a number of advanced features that YouTube doesn't, such as video blocker, ad-free, and so on. Even you don't have a Google/Youtube account, you can still access massive youtube video content using SkyTube.



One of the most fascinating features about Skytube is no ads. On the official YouTube app, this feature is only available after you subscribe to YouTube Premium. Fortunately, users can jump right to the content they want without watching annoying commercials on SkyTube. In addition to ad-free feature, users can also block unwanted videos and explore popular content and channels as they want.



Features:



- Block unwanted videos.

- Explore trending videos and channels.

- Bookmark your favorite videos.

- Free and ad-free