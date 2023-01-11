We use cookies and other technologies on this website to enhance your user experience.
Ruppu иконка

Ruppu

beta-1.0 for Android
| 0 Reviews | 0 статьи

Sangiorgi Srl

Описание для Ruppu

Как это раздражает, когда вы не можете найти нужные вам медиафайлы, потому что они где-то в вашем смартфоне? Теперь вы можете хранить в уведомлениях все, что вам нужно, благодаря Ruppu!

Ruppu — слово на сицилийском диалекте, означающее узел. Мы назвали это Ruppu, потому что вы будете делать узел из всего, чем можно поделиться, в своем уведомлении.

Вы можете легко закрепить на своем уведомлении несколько типов содержимого:
- Ссылка на сайт
- PDF
- Аудио
- Видео
- QR
- Текущее местоположение
- Контрольный список
- Программы
- Заметки
Ruppu beta-1.0 Обновить

2023-01-12
- Support for backup and restore
- added tile shortcut to create new ruppus
- added widget shortcut to create new ruppus
- added multi selection to archive and delete ruppus

