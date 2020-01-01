We use cookies and other technologies on this website to enhance your user experience.
APKPure Features

APKPure (APK Downloader) App is officially released! With APKPure, you can instantly download and update region locked (not available in your country), pre-registered games and many other Apps on Android.

Region-locked Free
No Region Locking

APKPure offers a selection of the best Android games and apps which you can not even find them in Play Store search results. No region lock worries. Download and play now for free.

Safe Downloading
Safe Downloading

All Apps in the APKPure are safe for your Android phone to download. They have to pass a signature verification check before they are listed in APKPure.

Multi-language Supported
Multi-language Supported

APKPure mobile App supports the following languages: English (US), Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, etc.

Pause & Resume
Pause & Resume

You can easily pause and resume the apk download progress. You can restart the download progress after pausing it.

Best Games

Best Games
Recommendations Every Day

Get the best games with our editors' and users' recommendations every day. You'll never miss any fresh out and trending Android games.

APKPure Icon

Join Our Community!

Share geeky, fun things in our community fun with hashtags, stories and more new features in APKPure App version 3.0. Find Android geeks like you and connect with them.

APKPure Icon

A Better Place to
Download & Update Apps

Grab the Apps that you can not even find in Play Store search results. Discover new Android games and experience exciting adventures with APKPure now.

APKPure Icon

Lightweight but More Powerful
Android App Downloader

APKPure App is a collection of self-contained, easy to install App management tools for Android OS Ice Cream Sandwich 4.1 or higher, including XAPK Installer, App & APK Management, APK Downloader and more.

APKPure Icon

One-click Install Free
APK & XAPK of Games and Apps

Install any free Android game APK or XAPK files with a single click. We make them stay up to date all the time. As soon as APKPure is installed, you have nothing to worry about.

APKPure Icon

Customize Android
More Easily

APKPure makes it easier for you to download, update your favorite games like PUBG, Fortnite, Free Fire, and Apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube.

APKPure Icon

Never Costs Too Much
Battery Life

We believe applications should be as lightweight as possible. To keep your device running smoothly, the small-size APKPure App means long battery life and less storage occupation. APKPure can take advantage of high-performance devices as well as optimize for low-end devices. No flashy interactions. No unnecessary features.

Contributors Help APKPure Serve Our Fans Better

Come and have a look of the contributors who participate in translation for all APKPure fans! View the Contributors List now.

And here's a list of all the Android permissions APKPure request on your device and what they mean to you: Check the Permission Page here.

Don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments or tell us on FB Page: https://facebook.com/apkpure

